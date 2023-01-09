Quantum Energy Partners recruits MacDougall as partner and Shearburn as senior advisor

In his new role, MacDougall will help lead Quantum’s energy transition and decarbonization-focused investment efforts.

Quantum Energy Partners has hired Michael MacDougall as a partner and John Shearburn as a senior advisor.

In his new role, MacDougall will help lead Quantum’s energy transition and decarbonization-focused investment efforts.

Shearburn will work closely with Quantum’s executive leadership, fundraising and investor relations teams to build and strengthen relationships with limited partners and prospective investors.

Previously, MacDougall worked at TPG, where he spent 20 years and served as a long-time partner and member of the firm’s private equity investment committee.

Shearburn joins Quantum from Warburg Pincus, where he spent 16 years and most recently served as a managing director and member of the firm’s Executive Management Group.

“Michael and John bring decades of strategic investment and client expertise that will greatly benefit our team and limited partners as we continue to grow our platform and collaborate with the leading businesses powering today’s Sustainable Energy Ecosystem,” said Wil VanLoh, founder and CEO of Quantum in a statement. “As we thoughtfully expand our platform to meet the massive opportunities in the market, Michael and John exemplify the type of high-caliber, passionate team members that have always – and will continue to – set Quantum apart.”

Also, Quantum has promoted Mike Denham, Jonathan Regan and Blake Webster to partner, effective January 1, 2023.

Founded in 1998, Quantum Energy Partners invests in the global energy and energy transition industry.