Quinbrook acquires biogas company PurposeEnergy

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has acquired New Hampshire-based biogas company PurposeEnergy. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Quinbrook is really excited to be moving into such a high growth and important sector that desperately needs more sustainable solutions that convert organic food waste into renewable power and biogas,” said Quinbrook Managing Partner and co-founder David Scaysbrook, in a statement. “The demand for renewable fuels is exploding and in PurposeEnergy we have found a highly capable technical and operational team that have been in business over a decade, delivering impactful solutions for customers and the environment.”

With seven facilities constructed to date, PurposeEnergy currently has one project in construction, two starting construction later this year and additional growth projected from existing and new customers.

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners is focused on the infrastructure needed to drive the energy transition in the UK, U.S., and Australia. Quinbrook is currently developing and constructing renewables and storage infrastructure projects in the UK, U.S., and Australia.