Ragona joins Generation Investment Management as partner

- Previously, Ragona worked at Providence Equity Partners
- Ragona is the first long-term equity team member to be based in North America
- Based in London, Generation Investment Management has more than $42 billion of assets under management and supervision
Generation Investment Management has named Chris Ragona as a partner.
He is based in Providence, Rhode Island.
Previously, Ragona worked at Providence Equity Partners.
On his appointment, Tom Hodges, a partner at Generation Investment Management, said in a statement, “We are pleased to have Chris Ragona join Generation’s Long-term Equity team. With his deep market knowledge and network, and strong focus on value creation, Chris will be instrumental in driving the overall growth of Long-term Equity while leading the team’s efforts in North America.”
Ragona is the first long-term equity team member to be based in North America.
Based in London, Generation Investment Management has more than $42 billion of assets under management and supervision.