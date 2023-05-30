Ragona joins Generation Investment Management as partner

He is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Generation Investment Management has named Chris Ragona as a partner.

He is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Previously, Ragona worked at Providence Equity Partners.

On his appointment, Tom Hodges, a partner at Generation Investment Management, said in a statement, “We are pleased to have Chris Ragona join Generation’s Long-term Equity team. With his deep market knowledge and network, and strong focus on value creation, Chris will be instrumental in driving the overall growth of Long-term Equity while leading the team’s efforts in North America.”

Ragona is the first long-term equity team member to be based in North America.

Based in London, Generation Investment Management has more than $42 billion of assets under management and supervision.