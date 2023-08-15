Railroad equipment supplier RELAM grabs loan from Platinum Equity

The financing will be used to refinance existing indebtedness and support future growth of the business.

Platinum Equity has provided a term loan to Railway Equipment Leasing and Maintenance Inc, a U.S.-based provider of specialty rental equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are pleased to have provided RELAM a financing solution with speed and certainty in a market that remains complex for middle-market borrowers,” said Platinum Equity Co-President Louis Samson in a statement. “Platinum has deep domain expertise in equipment rental and we have a lot of experience helping companies in that space grow and expand their businesses. We believe our sector knowledge combined with our operations-intensive model puts us in a unique position to underwrite this type of credit investment.”

In July 2020, affiliates of Paceline Equity Partners LLC combined two existing MOW railroad equipment rental businesses to create RELAM.

