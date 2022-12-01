Rainier-backed Pet Food Express taps Bruno as CEO

Bruno's career includes stints at companies such as Apple, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Tender Greens and Drybar.

Pet Food Express is a retailer that sells healthy pet foods, goods, and services

Pet Food Express was founded by Michael Levy over forty years ago

Based in Seattle, Rainier Partners invests in lower middle-market services businesses

Pet Food Express, a portfolio company of Rainier Partners, has named Denyelle Bruno as CEO.

Pet Food Express is a retailer that sells healthy pet foods, goods, and services from over 60 locations throughout California. The company partnered with Rainier Partners earlier this year.

Bruno’s career includes stints at companies such as Apple, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Tender Greens and Drybar.

Pet Food Express was founded by Michael Levy over forty years ago.

“An impressive, experienced, growth-oriented leader, Bruno is a perfect fit for Pet Food Express, and we are thrilled to welcome her as CEO,” said Dave Shephard, Rainier’s director of portfolio operations, in a statement. “Michael and the team at Rainier knew we wanted a leader with experience in scaling and building brands while maintaining the heart of a company — and Bruno is exactly that. The team at Rainier is excited to continue to back Pet Food Express as the company enters this next phase of growth.”

Based in Seattle, Rainier Partners invests in lower middle-market services businesses.