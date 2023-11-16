Rainier Partners scoops up Anytime Fitness franchisee Omega Fitness

Omega Fitness will be led by Russ Allen and Andy Gundlach.

Rainier Partners has acquired Omega Fitness, an Anytime Fitness gym franchisee. No financial terms were disclosed.

Omega Fitness has nearly 70 gyms in Wisconsin, California, and Florida. The company will be led by Russ Allen and Andy Gundlach.

Anytime Fitness was founded in 2002 and operates over 5,000 franchised locations in 50 countries.

“We are excited to be early investors in the Anytime Fitness system and to partner with Russ, Andy, and their teams to capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead of the company and the brand,” said Rainier co-founder and Managing Partner Jon Altman in a statement.

Perkins Coie provided legal counsel to Omega Fitness while Fifth Third Bank acted as financial advisor.

Based in Seattle, Rainier Partners invests in lower middle-market services businesses. The private equity firm has over $375 million in assets under management.