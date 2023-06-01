RBC GAM collects over C$600m for new infrastructure fund

RBC Global Infrastructure Fund, which exceeded initial commitment targets, was backed by more than 1,800 institutional and individual Canadian investors.

RBC Global Asset Management, an affiliate of Canadian bank RBC, has held the first closing of a new direct private infrastructure fund, raising more than C$600 million.

The fund was launched earlier this year by RBC GAM Inc.

The fund is managed by Andrew Hay, head of global infrastructure investments at RBC GAM Inc.

“Investors are looking for ways to access private infrastructure investments to diversify and enhance their portfolios,” said Hay in a statement. “We have seen exceptional interest in the RBC Global Infrastructure Fund LP from a wide range of investors. We are grateful for the interest from clients, and we are excited to begin building a portfolio of direct private infrastructure investments to help clients meet their investment goals.”

RBC GAM is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada and includes money managers BlueBay and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $525 billion in assets.