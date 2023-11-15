RCF sees ‘immense upside’ in mining and more transaction activity in 2024

Resource Capital Funds, a Denver-based private equity firm focused on metals and mining, expects to soon close the sale of Ausenco, a Brisbane, Australia-based engineering and consulting services provider, to Eldridge and co-investors for $578 million (A$900 million). PE Hub caught up with Jaqueline Murray, partner and investment team leader of RCF’s private equity group, to find out more.

RCF took Ausenco private back in 2016 and may now pursue another take-private deal, Murray said.

“With 150+ portfolio company realizations in the mining sector, we are always assessing acquisition and exit opportunities that can provide maximum value to our LPs and other key stakeholders,” Murray said. “We see immense upside for both investors and the mining industry, and RCF expects more transaction activity as we head into 2024.”

Formed in 1998 by Henderson Tuten and James McClements, former NM Rothschild & Sons bankers, today RCF sees investment opportunities in greenfield mines for the development of copper, nickel and vanadium, three metals at the center of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure revolution.

In September, Eldridge, Brightstar Capital and the Claure Group announced an agreement to acquire Ausenco from the PE firm after its seven-year hold. Murray pointed out RCF invested additional debt in Ausenco, in addition to an initial AUS$150 million of development capital in 2016 into Ausenco. The PE firm was a patient investor, waiting for the right transaction to come forward and provide a handsome return on investment for the sponsor.

Todd Boehly, who leads Eldridge, is a billionaire investor and currently owns the Los Angeles Dodgers, A24 Films and Dick Clark Productions, among other holdings. By acquiring Ausenco, Eldridge is acquiring a portfolio business at the heart of the EV transition market.

Following the deal’s closing, Ausenco co-founder Zimi Meka will remain CEO of the company as it is taken private. Mike Burke, former CEO and chairman of AECOM, one of the largest public engineering and construction firms in the world, will also join the company’s board of directors as chairman.

RCF’s core private equity investment fund is focused on late-stage mining development projects, mainly those after the pre-feasibility stage. Murray said RCF’s PE group is differentiated into two strategies between mining investments and acquisitions:

Growth strategy – transformational stage for mining construction project for feasibility to construction stage projects

Value-type acquisitions – M&A or distressed debt transactions

Over its 25-year history, RCF has participated in growth equity deals that have brought 25 mines into production, Murray said. The PE firm has deployed $4.9 billion across more than 225 transactions and participated in more than 140 exits in that same time frame.

Much has been reported on geopolitical instability in regions of the world where much of the energy transition metals are mined, such as sub-Saharan Africa. Murray said geopolitical risk is a key facet of RCF’s due diligence process when selecting mines and regional development partners, while the PE investor wouldn’t necessarily hedge an entire continent.

RCF has worked with mining partners active in Botswana and various African nations. The firm has worked on 57 North American mines, 38 Latin American mines, 33 Australian and 17 mines in Africa, according to its website.

Favorable legislation across its key regions, such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act in the US, has created a solid foundation for the firm’s investment thesis in energy transition commodities over its multi-decade history.

Besides copper, which is used in EV charging infrastructure, RCF is also invested in other energy transition metals such as lithium, graphite, nickel and vanadium, a metal used in long duration energy storage projects where lithium-ion is limited to a four-hour power cycle.

RCF was a previous investor in Australian lithium ore miner Pilbara Minerals, which counted China Amperex Technology (CATL), the largest global EV battery producer, as an investor and supply chain partner. Pilbara acquired neighboring Altura Mining’s Western Australia lithium operations in late 2019, with RCF providing an A$240 million funding to support the deal. Murray said RCF made the Pilbara investment “just at the start of peaking demand for lithium” used in the global EV market.

When asked about RCF’s ESG stance, Murray said the firm invests in companies and mining operations that utilize one or more facets of social governance or environmental mitigation protocols, such as water management and sustainable waste management at mine sites. The PE investor is no longer invested in thermal coal mining, she said.