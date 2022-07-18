Real estate lender Fort Amsterdam Capital snags $100m credit facility from Crayhill

The facility, which has a two-year term, will primarily support the issuance of covered land loans ranging in size from $10 million to $50 million.

Crayhill Capital Management has provided a $100 million credit facility to Fort Amsterdam Capital, a New York-based real estate lender. The facility will be collateralized by both land and commercial real estate properties in the Northeast Corridor.

Fort Amsterdam Capital has deployed in excess of $200 million in debt investments across more than 40 transactions since launching in 2015. The firm focuses on high yield bridge loans collateralized by multifamily, mixed use, hospitality and other property types in top MSAs across the United States, with a focus on the Northeast region.

The facility, which has a two-year term, will primarily support the issuance of covered land loans ranging in size from $10 million to $50 million.

“We are thrilled to be working with such a collaborative and thoughtful capital partner in Crayhill,” commented David Schwartz, managing partner of Fort Amsterdam Capital, in a statement. “Our two firms have similar fundamental approaches to real estate credit investing and both see a compelling market opportunity in the current rising rate environment. We look forward to utilizing this capital to expand our business and accelerate our growth.”

Crayhill Capital Management is a New York-based, minority-owned alternative asset management firm that specializes in asset-based investment opportunities. The firm was launched in August 2015 and is registered with the U.S. SEC as an investment advisor.