Reality TV queen/social media influencer extraordinaire Kim Kardashian launches a new PE firm SKKY Partners

SKKY will target consumer and media companies

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, will serve as a partner at SKKY

Most recently, Sammons served as Carlyle’s global head of consumer, media and retail

When you think about it, it was bound to happen. After conquering reality TV, social media, retail and the gossip pages, Kim Kardashian is now dipping her very enterprising toes into private equity. Yes, that’s right, the face that launched a million hits on Instagram and numerous other platforms, is teaming up with former Carlyle executive Jay Sammons to launch their very own buyout shop SKKY Partners.

Targeting both control and minority investments in consumer and media companies, SKKY will draw heavily upon the merging of Sammons’ professional expertise with Kardashian’s “global reach and unrivaled social influence” as an indefatigable hyphenate. Kardashian and Sammons will serve as co-founders and co-managers while Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner, the glamorous matriarch of the money-making, reality TV-minted dynasty, will act as a partner of the firm.

On the launch of her brand-new private equity firm, Kardashian, who is also squeezing in law studies in between her multiple business ventures valued at over $1 billion, said in a statement, “I’m excited to launch SKKY Partners to invest in the next generation of consumer brands, leveraging my experience founding and building global businesses and partnering with innovative companies to help them grow. I look forward to working closely with Jay and our team to identify distinctive investment opportunities and build the firm’s portfolio of world class companies for our investors.”

Most recently, Sammons served as Carlyle’s global head of consumer, media and retail. In his new role at SKKY, Sammons will lead the day-to-day operations of the firm, including originating investment opportunities, managing the team and driving performance in the portfolio.

And, in her new role, Jenner will partner with the team to identify and pursue differentiated investment opportunities, and to drive strategy, impact and value.