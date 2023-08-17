Recognize-backed SpringML merges with tech company Egen

The combined company will operate under the Egen brand.

SpringML, a California-based tech services company that’s backed by Recognize, is merging with Egen, a Naperville, Illinois-based cloud migration, application modernization and platform engineering provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Going forward, the combined company will operate under the Egen brand, with Saleem Janmohamed, an operating partner at Recognize, assuming the additional role of chairman and CEO of the newly merged company.

Raghu Potini, founder of Egen, will take on the role of president for commercial digital services.

Egen was founded in 2010 and SpringLM was founded in 2015.

In October 2021, Recognize announced its initial strategic investment in SpringML.

“The SpringML merger with Egen reflects Recognize’s mission to create the next generation of great technology services companies,” said Frank D’Souza, co-founder and managing partner of Recognize in a statement. “The combination of the companies enhances their competitiveness in helping organizations unleash the power of data and insights to create action and drive performance.”

Recognize is focused on the technology services industry.