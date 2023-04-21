Red Arts-backed Partners Warehouse buys third-party logistics firm FLEX

Chicago-based Red Arts Capital was formed in 2015 by co-founders, co-CEOs and Managing Partners Chad Strader and Nick Antoine

The firm targets supply chain and logistics-related businesses

Partners Warehouse, which is backed by Red Arts Capital, has acquired Eastvale, California-based FLEX Logistics, a third-party logistics company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Illinois, Partners Warehouse provides supply chain services.

“Having an established, successful company like FLEX Logistics join the greater Red Arts team is incredibly exciting,” says Nick Antoine, Co-founder, Co-CEO and Managing Partner of Red Arts Capital. “Geographically, Southern California plays a massive role in the North American supply chain system and being able to work with FLEX on solving some of the recent issues we’ve seen in that region is a great opportunity for us.”

