Red Dog Equity-backed Mammoth Holdings acquires three The Wash locations

Mammoth Holdings LLC, which is backed by Red Dog Equity, has acquired three operating express conveyor car wash locations in Alabama operating as The Wash. No financial terms were disclosed.

Mammoth Holdings is an express car wash platform.

“The Wash is a fantastic addition to our Montgomery market, and with the completion of Mammoth’s Prattville location, we will soon offer six convenient locations for our customers and members to wash their cars,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings, in a statement.

Mammoth Holdings has 104 operating locations. Mammoth Holdings’ multi-brand portfolio includes Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu’s, Ollie’s, PitStop, and Swifty, among others.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity LLC, an Atlanta-based private equity firm, which, through its partnership with Tom Pritzker’s family business interests (advised by The Pritzker Organization), provides the equity for Mammoth Holdings’ corporate development initiatives. Monroe Capital and Morgan Stanley provide Mammoth Holdings’ debt financing.

Founded in 2016, The Wash operates four express car washes in Alabama, with a fifth under construction.

Red Dog Equity LLC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies.