Red Dog Equity-backed Mammoth Holdings picks up car wash platform Today’s Car Wash

Mammoth Holdings, which is backed by Red Dog Equity, has acquired Today’s Car Wash, a developer and operator of express conveyor car washes in Killeen, Texas. No financial terms were disclosed.

Dallas-based Mammoth Holdings is an express car wash platform with 130 operating locations.

“The acquisition of Today’s Car Wash establishes a cornerstone for our future growth in Texas,” said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings in a statement. “It’s one of Mammoth’s largest acquisitions to date, and I’m thrilled to bring owners Tyler and Lisa Furney’s valuable expertise into the organization and partner with them to invest significant amounts of capital into new stores as we further build out the market.”

Tyler Furney, Today’s Car Wash co-founder, stated, “Over the past 15 years I have had the joy and pleasure of building and growing Today’s Car Wash from a single flex serve location to now seven express washes with others in development. Mammoth Holdings is positioned to lead the next wave of tremendous growth with a high caliber leadership team. I look forward to helping Mammoth succeed throughout the United States.”

Amplify Car Wash Advisors advised Today’s Car Wash on the transaction.

In October 2018, Mammoth partnered with Red Dog Equity.

Today’s Car Wash was founded by Tyler and Lisa Furney in 2008.

Mammoth Holdings was founded by Gary Dennis and Chip Hackett in 2002.

Based in Atlanta, Red Dog Equity LLC invests in lower middle-market companies.