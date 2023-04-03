RedBird and the NFL form new media platform EverPass

EverPass Media will hold the rights to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial venues in the U.S. starting with the 2023 NFL season.

In addition to RedBird, 32 Equity, NFL’s private equity arm, is also providing capital to fund EverPass

According to a source familiar with the transaction, the rights contributed by the NFL are valued at over $200 million

EverPass Media will be led by Executive Chairman Derek Chang and CEO Alex Kaplan

RedBird Capital Partners and the National Football League have formed EverPass Media, a new media platform. EverPass Media will hold the rights to distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues in the U.S. starting with the 2023 NFL season.

In addition to RedBird, 32 Equity, NFL’s private equity arm, is also providing capital to fund EverPass.

According to a source familiar with the transaction, the rights contributed by the NFL are valued at over $200 million.

“We are excited to partner again with the NFL to develop an innovative platform to expand the League’s reach to its fan base and the sports media ecosystem more broadly,” said Gerry Cardinale, RedBird founder and managing partner, in a statement. “Anchored by Sunday Ticket, EverPass Media will provide premium rights holders a scalable live event entertainment service that will enhance the customer experience at commercial establishments across the country.”

EverPass Media will be led by Executive Chairman Derek Chang and CEO Alex Kaplan.

RedBird Capital Partners targets the media & entertainment, sports and experiential consumer and financial services sectors. RedBird was founded in 2014 by Cardinale. Currently, RedBird manages over $8 billion in assets.