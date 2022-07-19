RedBird Capital to take majority stake in online talent marketplace Talent Systems

William Blair served as financial advisor to Talent Systems on the deal

RedBird Capital Partners has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Talent Systems, a casting software and talent marketplace for the entertainment industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

StepStone Group is a co-investor in the deal.

Talent Systems was formed by co-CEOs Rafi Gordon and Alex Amin and in 2021 managed over 50,000 projects and more than 2 million auditions.

Andy Gordon, a partner at RedBird, said in a statement: “With Talent Systems, Rafi and Alex have created a platform that offers efficiencies to a media and entertainment ecosystem managing a massive increase in supply and demand of content creation. Drawing on RedBird’s investment experience and relationships in the industry, together we have an opportunity to continue to scale their business when it is needed most.”

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal advisor to RedBird. William Blair served as financial advisor to Talent Systems while Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal advisor.

Talent Systems is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Australia and India.

RedBird Capital Partners invests in four areas: sports, media, consumer and financial services. Founded by former Goldman Sachs Partner Gerry Cardinale in 2014, RedBird has invested in over 30 platform companies and 80 add on acquisitions with total enterprise value exceeding $30 billion.