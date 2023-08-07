RedBird-IMI and ex-TIME COO Orefice launch new production company EverWonder Studio

Based in New York, EverWonder Studio will focus on fully financing, producing, and distributing non-fiction features, documentaries and series

RedBird-IMI, a joint venture investment platform focused on global media, entertainment, sports and news content properties, has teamed up with Ian Orefice, former president & chief operating officer of TIME and TIME Studios, to launch EverWonder Studio, a new content studio. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in New York, EverWonder Studio will focus on fully financing, producing, and distributing non-fiction features, documentaries and series. The studio has plans to quickly expand to Los Angeles and Europe.

Jeff Zucker, former CNN president and ex-CEO of NBCUniversal, is serving as CEO of RedBird-IMI.

Orefice is the former president & chief operating officer of TIME and TIME Studios, which he founded in 2020.

“I watched Ian launch an incredible production studio at TIME,” said Jeff Zucker, CEO of RedBird IMI. “And now I am thrilled that we can partner with him and back his vision to launch a non-scripted company of his own at a time when that kind of quality programming is in such great demand across the globe.”

EverWonder is the first of several investments that RedBird IMI will announce in the coming months.

RedBird IMI is a joint venture between RedBird Capital Partners, founded and led by Gerry Cardinale, and International Media Investments, a global media company based in Abu Dhabi.