Jeff Zucker-led RedBird IMI invests in Front Office Sports

Jeff Zucker, former CNN president, will join FOS’ board of directors as its co-chair

SC Holdings will continue to hold a minority stake in FOS

RedBird IMI is a joint venture between RedBird Capital Partners and IMI

Redbird IMI, a joint venture between RedBird Capital Partners and International Media Investments (IMI), has made a strategic investment in Front Office Sports (FOS).

FOS is a New York-based media and news organization covering sports.

Jeff Zucker, the CEO of RedBird IMI who previously served as president of CNN Worldwide and CEO of NBCUniversal, will join FOS’ board of directors as its co-chair, alongside Jason Stein, managing partner of SC Holdings.

“Audiences are more interested than ever in the business of sports, and this investment will allow Front Office Sports to create even more compelling news content that draws people in,” said Zucker.

FOS’ earliest investor SC Holdings will continue to hold a minority stake in the company.

RedBird IMI invests in premier companies across news, media, entertainment, sports and live event verticals.

RedBird Capital is a New York-based private equity firm.

IMI is a global media company based in Abu Dhabi.