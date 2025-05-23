RedBird to acquire Telegraph Media Group for £500m EV

RedBird is in talks with select UK-based minority investors in invest in TMG

IMI will also participate in the acquisition as a minority investor

RedBird plans to expand TMG internationally

RedBird Capital Partners has reached an in-principle agreement to acquire the Telegraph Media Group (TMG) at a total enterprise valuation of £500 million ($675 million; €594 million), becoming the sole control owner.

TMG is a multimedia news brand based in the UK.

RedBird is in discussions with select UK-based minority investors with print media expertise to invest in TMG. International Media Investments (IMI) will also participate in the acquisition as a minority investor.

RedBird’s growth strategy will include capital investment in the group’s digital operations to continue driving subscriptions, using data analytics and AI tools to expand the value proposition to its core subscriber base and potential new subscribers, according to a release.

RedBird will support in growing the brand internationally, with a focus on the US where RedBird has a strong strategic presence across news, media and sports, it said. RedBird and TMG senior leadership will work to develop new content verticals in areas such as travel and events to maximize the commercial opportunities from a growing international and mass affluent subscriber base, the release said.

“We believe that the UK is a great place to invest, and this acquisition is an important part of RedBird’s growing portfolio of media and entertainment companies in the UK,” said Gerry Cardinale, Founder and Managing Partner of RedBird, in a statement.

“RedBird has a 30-year track record partnering with iconic, longstanding brands and supporting their underlying intellectual property for new forms of monetization. We are looking forward to working with The Telegraph’s exceptional leadership to deliver a growth plan that takes The Telegraph’s journalism to new audiences around the world.”

This deal is the largest investment in the UK print media in a decade, according to a release.

RedBird’s investments in the UK media, sports and entertainment include Premier League Champion Liverpool FC, All3Media, Fulwell Entertainment, Build a Rocket Boy, and the pending acquisition of the UK’s Channel 5 as a result of Skydance Entertainment’s merger with Paramount Global.