Regal Healthcare teams with Ryan Williams to launch eyecare platform

Regal will invest in InFocus Eyecare from its $415m third private equity fund

Regal Healthcare Capital Partners has formed an eyecare platform, called InFocus Eyecare. The New York PE firm focused on healthcare is teaming up with Ryan Williams, a veteran eyecare services executive with over 20 years of experience in building eyecare businesses, who will serve as the CEO of the new company.

“We are excited to partner with Ryan and his team in building an eyecare platform that adopts a patient-first approach to delivering high quality eyecare” said Dr. David Kim, Co-Founder and General Partner of Regal Healthcare Capital Partners.

Prior to partnering with Regal, Williams was the COO of West Point Optical, where he helped grow the largest Pearle Vision franchisee from 10 locations to more than 80 locations through buy-and-build strategies, according to the press release.

“Our approach is to enhance operations and preserve the legacy of our affiliated practices while increasing the focus on growing our scope of patient care and services.” said Williams. “Regal’s exclusive focus on healthcare services and its track record of building high quality healthcare companies makes it the perfect partner as we look to build InFocus.”

Regal is a growth equity and buyout firm with over $1 billion of assets under management. Regal focuses exclusively on healthcare services and partners with healthcare entrepreneurs seeking financial investment and strategic or operational expertise.