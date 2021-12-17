Regimen-backed All Gold Imports acquires Hemisphere

All Gold Imports, a portfolio company of Regimen Equity Partners, has acquired The Hemisphere Group, a Smithtown, New York-based importer and distributor of bulk nuts, seeds and dried fruits. No financial terms were disclosed. Based in Markham, Ontario, All Gold is an importer and distributor of specialty food ingredients. It secured an investment from Regimen, a Canadian private equity firm, in 2016.

PRESS RELEASE

Regimen Equity Partners Inc. (“Regimen”) is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Hemisphere Group (“Hemisphere” or “the Company”) by its portfolio company, All Gold Imports Inc. (“All Gold”). Hemisphere is a strategic acquisition and substantially increases All Gold’s presence in the northeastern US. Hemisphere’s founder, Adam Green, will continue as President with strategic direction and oversight coming from All Gold and Regimen.

Located in Smithtown, NY, Hemisphere is an established importer and distributor of bulk nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. The Company sources and supplies high quality products in the US and internationally. Over the past three decades, Hemisphere has gradually expanded its product selection while maintaining a reputation of providing exceptional, dependable service and quality ingredients.

Hemisphere’s target market includes nut roasters, bakery supply houses, wholesale bakeries, confectioners, and other distributors. Customers range from large, multinational companies to smaller, regional businesses. Hemisphere has maintained a lean, efficient operation that provides the flexibility to accommodate the varying needs of customers.

Louis Pillemer, Chief Executive Officer at All Gold, commented “The acquisition of Hemisphere is an exciting time for all stakeholders at All Gold and Hemisphere. Both enterprises bring complimentary assets to the partnership. The resultant synergies will strengthen our product supply and reinforce our relationships with suppliers and customers, leading to meaningful growth for both companies. We remain committed to providing the best solutions to our customers and look forward to growing together over the long term with Adam and his team.”

Adam Green added “Our team at Hemisphere is excited about the company’s next chapter of growth and our new alliance with All Gold. I truly believe that All Gold and Hemisphere are a perfect fit. For decades, we’ve admired and respected the success of All Gold from south of the border. Underpinned by favourable industry tailwinds, the partnership with All Gold will allow us to meaningfully expand across the United States, leveraging All Gold’s market reputation, strategic knowhow, and complementary customer and supplier base. Together, we’re well positioned to grow for many years to come.”

“Regimen and All Gold are grateful to Adam Green for entrusting us with the impressive company he has built. We look forward to working with Adam and assisting him with Hemisphere’s growth aspirations.” said Cooper Seeman, Managing Director at Regimen. “Our investment in Hemisphere is a big step forward in building All Gold into a global, natural ingredient distribution business; now with a physical presence in three countries, Canada, US and Australia. Reinvesting All Gold’s financial capacity in meaningful value-add opportunities fulfills a key part of our mandate to compound returns for Regimen’s investors over decades.”

About All Gold Imports

All Gold is an importer and distributor of specialty food ingredients serving industrial food manufacturers and snack re-packers around the globe. All Gold’s products include seeds, nuts, dried fruit, coconut, frozen fruit and cocoa powder focusing on the bread, sweet goods, fruit filling, ice cream and snack food industries, among others. With strategically located warehouses throughout Canada, the United States and Australia, All Gold efficiently serves all geographies in which it operates.