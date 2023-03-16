Regimen-backed Plastifab Industries buys Marchel Industries

Based in Montreal, Plastifab is a manufacturer of extruded thermoplastic products for a wide range of industrial and commercial end-uses.

Plastifab Industries, a portfolio company of Regimen Equity Partners, has acquired Marchel Industries, a Spartanburg, South Carolina-based plastic injection molding and machining company. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Montreal, Plastifab is a manufacturer of extruded thermoplastic products for a wide range of industrial and commercial end-uses for customers across North America.

Plastifab’s acquisition of Marchel will strengthen its presence in the US market, the company said. It will also broaden Plastifab’s service portfolio by adding injection molding capabilities to better serve the company’s diverse customers.

Matt Pitts will continue with Marchel as a partner, leading the day-to-day operations of the business.

Gerry Bellerive, managing director at Regimen, said in a statement, “The acquisition of Marchel represents another level of growth for Plastifab, instantaneously diversifying Plastifab’s portfolio of services while simultaneously growing into the United States and different end-markets. Through years of hard work and commitment to its customers, Gene Pitts and his family have created a fantastic business, complementary to Plastifab’s product offering. I’d like to thank Gene and his family for their years of service and we look forward to partnering with the next generation, with his son Matt Pitts.”

Plastifab secured an investment from Regimen Equity Partners in 2016.

Regimen is a private equity firm specializing in the ownership transition of small to mid-sized Canadian organizations. It has offices in Vancouver and Toronto.