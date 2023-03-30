Regimen closes ninth platform deal, acquires Thomas Skinner

Founded in 1904, Thomas Skinner is Western Canada’s leading distributor of industrial metalworking equipment, such as CNC and conventional machine tools, cutting tools and precision measuring instruments

Regimen Equity Partners has acquired Thomas Skinner & Son, a Richmond, British Columbia-based distributor of industrial metalworking equipment and machine shop supplies. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

The platform investment is Regimen’s ninth to date.

Founded in 1904, Thomas Skinner is Western Canada’s leading distributor of industrial metalworking equipment, such as CNC and conventional machine tools, cutting tools and precision measuring instruments. The company holds long-time relationships with original equipment manufacturers like Haas Automation, Okuma Corp and Mitutoyo Corp, and manufacturing tools suppliers like Sandvik Cormorant, Lenox Tools and Harvey Tool.

In addition to its product offering, the company provides servicing, parts replacement and education in major vendor product lines.

Ross McDonald was appointed as the new president of Thomas Skinner.

David Eisler, managing director at Regimen, said in a statement: “Thomas Skinner is a true Canadian success story, and we are thrilled to be part of it. We are thankful to Paul Krainer and the entire family for building a great business. We wish the Krainer family all the best in their future endeavours. We look forward to growing Thomas Skinner, together with the team at Thomas Skinner. Machine tools represent a critical component of the overall economy, and we believe the market will continue to grow as companies look for reliable North American-based manufacturing and continue to invest in automation. This investment fits well with Regimen’s philosophy of investing in businesses that will continue to be around for generations to come.”

Regimen is a private equity firm specializing in the ownership transition of small to mid-size Canadian businesses. It has offices in Vancouver and Toronto.