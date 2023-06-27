Rein joins Revelation partners as VP

Rein began his career as a management consultant in Oliver Wyman’s health & life sciences practice

Based in Sausalito, California, Revelation Partners invests in the healthcare ecosystem

The firm has over $1.5 billion of capital under management

Revelation Partners has hired Rob Rein as vice president.

Previously, he worked at Wells Fargo Strategic Capital. Rein began his career as a management consultant in Oliver Wyman’s health & life sciences practice.

“We’re excited to deepen the experienced healthcare investment team at Revelation as we welcome Rob to the firm,” said Mike Boggs, managing partner at Revelation in a statement. “Because Revelation is a specialized healthcare investment franchise, we continue to see strong deal flow, and we look forward to leveraging Rob’s expertise to capitalize on the opportunities we are seeing.”

