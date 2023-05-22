Relation Select promotes Ringeman to president

Relation Select is a unit of Relation Insurance Services, which is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners.

Relation Select, a business unit of Relation Insurance Services that is focused on serving small commercial and personal line insurance clients, has promoted Katy Ringeman to president.

Ringeman was formerly chief operating officer of Relation Select.

Ringeman began her insurance career in claims with Nationwide in Sacramento. In 2002, she opened her own agency that ultimately combined with her family’s agency in 2016 to create Hiller Ringeman Insurance.

“Katy already had an impressive career before joining Relation just three years ago,” said Tim Hall, Relation’s president in a statement. “It’s no surprise she quickly distinguished herself as an effective leader here and continues to drive herself and others to success.”

Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners.

Based in New York and London, Aquiline invests in financial services and technology.