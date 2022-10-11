Renovus acquires tech services firm Premier

Ascent Advisory Partners served as financial advisor to Premier on the deal.

Renovus Capital Partners has acquired a majority stake in Premier International Enterprises, a Chicago-based tech services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

“As organizations scale and the market for big data grows, enterprises have been more and more focused on having clean, quality data in a centralized location,” said Atif Gilani, a founding partner at Renovus, in a statement. “Premier is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends due to its differentiated data migration offerings coupled with new capabilities recently introduced, including master data management and data governance.”

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners invests in the lower middle market specializing in the knowledge and talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $1 billion across its three sector focused funds and other strategies.