Renovus-backed Deep Water Point & Associates appoints Smith as CEO

Deep Water Point & Associates, which is backed by Renovus Capital Partners, has named Brooke Smith as CEO. He succeeds company founder Howard Seeger who led the company for almost 19 years.

Previously, Smith was the vice president of business development and strategy at Salesforce.

McLean, Virginia-based Deep Water Point & Associates is a federal management consulting, advisory, and growth firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brooke as CEO of Deep Water Point & Associates,” said Grayson Harcourt, a principal at Renovus Capital in a statement. “Brooke’s expertise in operations and strategic growth will be a huge asset to the Company as it continues to grow and serve clients in the Federal market. We are grateful for Howard’s leadership and vision over the years and are excited to have him join the Renovus family as an operating partner.”

Prior to Salesforce, Smith held various positions at Throughline, Inc., where he most recently served as chief growth officer. He also held roles at Xerox, QinetiQ North America and TKC Communications.

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners manages over $1 billion across its sector-focused funds and other strategies. Based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Renovus invests in the healthcare, professional services, technology services and government services sectors.