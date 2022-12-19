Renovus-backed InflowCX acquires CX consulting and advisory firm BPO Partners

InflowCX is a provider of strategic advisory, consulting, professional, and managed services for contact center and unified communications technologies.

InflowCX, a portfolio company of Renovus Capital, has acquired Atlanta-based BPO Partners, a CX consulting and advisory firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

InflowCX is a provider of strategic advisory, consulting, professional, and managed services for contact center and unified communications technologies.

“We are thrilled to support InflowCX’s acquisition of BPO Partners,” said Jesse Serventi, founding partner of Renovus in a statement. “Since our initial investment in 2020, our management team has demonstrated its ability to grow the business organically and through accretive, strategic acquisitions that bring value to our customers. These efforts have enabled InflowCX to achieve scale and establish itself as the go-to partner in the contact center technology ecosystem.”

Ken Smith serves as CEO of InflowCX while Mark Lazzara is founder of BPO Partners.

Founded in 2010, Renovus targets the knowledge and talent industries. Renovus manages $1 billion across several investment vehicles.