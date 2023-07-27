Renovus-backed Premier International acquires data governance firm Information Asset

Information Asset was founded in 2012

Premier International, a portfolio company of Renovus Capital Partners, has acquired Information Asset, a New Jersey-based data governance and risk management firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Chicago-based Premier is a tech consulting firm.

On the deal, Manan Shah, a partner at Renovus Capital Partners, said in a statement, “We are excited about Premier’s strategic acquisition of Information Asset. Adding a trusted and experienced offshore delivery team has been a major goal for Premier, and the acquisition brings complementary, high-value capabilities by providing customers with new offerings across the data lifecycle.”

Based in the Philadelpia area, Renovus Capital Partners invests in the lower middle market, specializing in the knowledge and talent industries. Renovus manages over $1 billion across its three sector focused funds and other strategies.