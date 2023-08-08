Renovus Capital-backed ToxStrategies scoops up biopharma cold chain business Modality

Modality was founded in 2011 by Gary Hutchinson and Dan Littlefield

ToxStrategies partnered with Renovus Capital Partners in November 2022

Hutchison and Littlefield will continue to lead Modality as a division of ToxStrategies

ToxStrategies, a portfolio company of Renovus Capital Partners, has acquired Houston-based Modality Solutions, a biopharmaceutical cold chain business. No financial terms were disclosed.

Texas-based ToxStrategies is a scientific consulting firm.

“ToxStrategies has benefitted from being one of several Renovus portfolio companies in the life sciences industry, giving it access to a vast network of relationships, capabilities, and industry expertise,” said Jesse Serventi, a founding partner at Renovus Capital Partners in a statement. “We are now excited to support ToxStrategies’ acquisition of Modality, which brings deep expertise in cold chain development and the regulatory processes central to the life sciences industry. We are confident that this acquisition will further enhance ToxStrategies’ capabilities as a leading life sciences consultant and create numerous growth opportunities for the company.”

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital targets the knowledge and talent industries.