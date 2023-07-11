Renovus Capital buys legal tech firm Keesal Propulsion Labs

KP Labs will continue to operate under its existing brand, with CEO Rudy DeFelice and CIO Justin Hectus maintaining their leadership roles.

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners manages over $1 billion across its sector-focused funds and other strategies

Based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Renovus invests in the healthcare, professional services, technology services and government services sectors

Renovus Capital Partners has acquired California-based Keesal Propulusion Labs, a provider of tech-enabled solutions for the legal industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Under this strategic investment, the newly formed KP Labs will continue to operate under its existing brand, with CEO Rudy DeFelice and CIO Justin Hectus maintaining their leadership roles.

On the deal, Renovus Principal Lee Minkoff said in a statement, “Adding KP Labs’ award-winning team to our legal services portfolio supports our strategy of investing in companies with market-leading reputations for providing exceptional, value-adding outcomes for their clients. We’re impressed by KP Labs’ strong capabilities and presence in the corporate law department sector and enthusiastic about the possibilities arising out of their deeper collaboration with HBR’s legal industry experts.”

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners manages over $1 billion across its sector-focused funds and other strategies. Based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Renovus invests in the healthcare, professional services, technology services and government services sectors.