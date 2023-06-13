Renovus Capital funds wealth tech firm F2 Strategy

In addition to this transaction, F2 has acquired consulting and services provider Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Oakbrook Solutions.

Renovus Capital has made a majority investment in F2 Strategy, a wealth management technology services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

In addition to this transaction, F2 has acquired Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based consulting and services provider Oakbrook Solutions.

Doug Fritz, CEO and co-founder of F2 Strategy, will lead the unified teams under the F2 brand.

Oakbrook was founded in 2000.

“F2 Strategy, along with the immediate addition of Oakbrook, embodies everything we look for in an investment – a strong value proposition to clients, a dynamic team, and significant industry momentum,” said Lee Minkoff, principal at Renovus Capital in a statement. “Their leadership in technology strategy and implementation for high-growth organizations, coupled with their deep understanding of the wealth management industry, sets them apart.”

Broadhaven served as exclusive financial advisor to F2 Strategy.

F2 Strategy was founded in 2016 in San Francisco.

Renovus invests in the lower middle market. The firm targets the knowledge and talent industries.