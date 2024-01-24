Renovus Capital Partners hires Tanker as managing director to oversee tech services practice

In this new role, Tanker will work closely with leadership to identify new investment opportunities, implement growth strategies and create value within portfolio companies.

Renovus Capital Partners has hired Jason Tanker as managing director to oversee the firm’s technology services practice.

In this new role, Tanker will work closely with leadership to identify new investment opportunities, implement growth strategies and create value within portfolio companies.

“Jason is an ideal addition to Renovus as we continue our commitment to building an A+ team,” said Jesse Serventi, founding partner at Renovus in a statement. “He brings significant experience to our Technology Services practice and will play an integral role in capitalizing on the many attractive opportunities we see in the area.”

Most recently, Tanker worked for more than a decade at Norwest Equity Partners.

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners invests in the lower middle market. The firm specializes the knowledge and talent industries. Based in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $1 billion.