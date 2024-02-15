Renovus Capital promotes Minkoff and Tufail to managing director

Also, the firm has upped Pat Heath to vice president, Adam Swack to senior associate and Jisa Ben to senior fund accountant.

Renovus Capital Partners has promoted Lee Minkoff and Moe Tufail to managing director.

“We are proud to recognize these outstanding professionals with well-earned promotions,” said Jesse Serventi, founding partner at Renovus in a statement. “They have contributed to accelerating the firm’s momentum, demonstrating both individual excellence and strong team play. My fellow Founding Partners Atif Gilani and Brad Whitman and I have made a concerted effort to build and nurture Renovus’ talent base, which we believe is a critical element of our long-term success.”

Based in the Philadelphia area, Renovus invests in the lower middle market. Founded in 2010, the private equity firm targets the knowledge and talent industries. Currently, Renovus manages over $1 billion.