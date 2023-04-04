REP exits commercial cleaning firm Thompson Industrial Services

BlackArch Partners served as sell-side advisor and McGuireWoods LLP served as counsel in the transaction

REP was founded in 1997

Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, REP invests in the business products and services, healthcare, and commercial & industrial services sectors

Reynolda Equity Partners has exited its investment in Thompson Industrial Services, a Pennsylvania-based commercial cleaning service. The exit is a result of Clean Harbors’ acquisition of Thompson. No financial terms were disclosed.

“They have been true partners to the Thompson organization, and we’re incredibly grateful for their strategic leadership and contributions that have allowed us become the leader in our core markets that we are today,” said Greg Thompson, founder and chairman of Thompson, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled with the combination with Clean Harbors, as we bring density and access to customers and end markets where they lack a significant industrial services presence, and their platform will help support our continued growth and expansion within these core markets.”

BlackArch Partners served as sell-side advisor and McGuireWoods LLP served as counsel in the transaction.

Founded in 1997, REP has raised over $700 million of capital across its committed equity funds and has completed nearly 50 platform investments. Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, REP invests in the business products and services, healthcare, and commercial & industrial services sectors.