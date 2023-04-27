Restaurant brand Urban Egg snags investment from L Catterton

The funding will be used for growth and market expansion.

Urban Egg was founded in 2012 by Randy and Liz Price

Examples of L Catterton’s investments in restaurant brands include Velvet Taco, Mendocino Farms, Noodles & Company, Cheddar’s, First Watch, and P.F. Chang’s

L Catterton invests in the consumer sector, Currently, the firm is managing approximately $33 billion of equity capital

L Catterton has made an investment in Colorado-based restaurant brand Urban Egg. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Daytime dining is one of the most attractive segments of the restaurant sector and has proven resilient throughout cycles with consistent year-over-year growth,” said Jon Owsley, co-managing partner of the growth fund at L Catterton, in a statement. “Randy and the Urban Egg team have created a fantastic dining experience that has attracted frequent visitation and loyalty among its customer base. We look forward to working with the entire Urban Egg team to further enhance the customer experience and accelerate growth.”

