Resurgens invests in energy software firm Detechtion

Resurgens Technology Partners has made an investment in Detechtion, a Houston-based provider of real time asset performance management solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Detechtion was founded in 1999 with the mission to improve field asset performance and field workforce efficiency for energy companies.

“Detechtion has established itself as a market leader in natural gas compression monitoring and optimization, serving as a trusted partner to some of the world’s leading gas producers and oilfield service providers,” said Resurgens Managing Director Fred Sturgis in a statement. “We look forward to helping the company expand its suite of solutions to serve the oil and gas market more deeply, as well as leverage their existing capabilities in new industrial segments facing similar asset monitoring and optimization challenges.”

AGC Partners served as financial advisor to Detechtion.

Atlanta-based Resurgens invests in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT/infrastructure software businesses.