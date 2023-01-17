Resurgens invests in facility management software firm MCIM

Wayne Williams, an operating partner with Resurgens, will join MCIM’s board as executive chairman

Resurgens Technology Partners has invested in Virginia-based MCIM, a provider of end-to-end maintenance, operations, and facility management software for mission-critical facilities. No financial terms were disclosed.

MCIM was founded in 2010 by Michael Dongieux, who will remain as CEO. Wayne Williams, an operating partner with Resurgens, will also join MCIM’s board as executive chairman.

The investment from Resurgens will enable MCIM to accelerate product development and hire new talent.

“MCIM’s platform and suite of solutions have proven to help overcome the challenges that Fortune 100 and 500 companies are facing in today’s rapidly evolving business environment and we are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Michael and his team as they embark on this next chapter of their growth,” said Resurgens Managing Director Fred Sturgis in a statement.

Transact Capital served as financial advisor to MCIM.

Resurgens Technology Partners invests in North American and select European lower middle-market application and IT infrastructure software businesses.