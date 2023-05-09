Retail automation software firm Storewise inks investment from Nexa Equity

Storewise plans to utilize the investment from Nexa Equity to further support its customer base, develop new products and accelerate go-to-market efforts.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Nexa Equity while Stinson LLP served as legal counsel to Storewise

Storewise serves more than 700 stores across the country

Based in San Francisco, Nexa Equity targets SaaS and fintech companies

Nexa Equity has made a majority investment in Kansas City-based Storewise, a provider of retail automation software for independent grocers. No financial terms were disclosed.

Storewise plans to utilize the investment from Nexa Equity to further support its customer base, develop new products, and accelerate go-to-market efforts.

“We are proud to partner with Storewise in supporting independent grocers,” added Joey Maloney, a principal at Nexa Equity, in a statement. “We see a significant opportunity to build upon the Storewise solutions to create an end-to-end platform for independent grocers to manage even more aspects of their critical business operations in a single system.”

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Nexa Equity while Stinson LLP served as legal counsel to Storewise.

Storewise serves more than 700 stores across the country.

Based in San Francisco, Nexa Equity targets SaaS and fintech companies.