Retailer Everlane secures $25m loan from Gordon Brothers

Gordon Brothers has provided a $25 million loan to clothing, accessories and footwear retailer Everlane Inc.

The capital will be used for growth.

“We have admired Everlane since its founding and understand the significant brand value the company has built,” said Tobias Nanda, president of brands at Gordon Brothers in a statement. “So, when presented with the opportunity to work with the team and Everlane’s sponsor, we immediately saw how our multi-asset approach to lending could be a perfect fit for all parties.”

Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets.

Based in Boston, Gordon Brothers conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. The firm has over 30 offices across five continents.