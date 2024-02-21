Revelstoke Capital Partners promotes Bennett, Gordon-Webb, McNamee and Pupo to partner

The private equity firm has approximately $5.6 billion of assets under management

Revelstoke was founded in 2013

Revelstoke Capital Partners has promoted Blake Bennett to partner, chief financial officer & chief compliance officer; Samantha Gordon-Webb is now a partner, portfolio transformation group; Ashley McNamee will serve as partner, ESG; and Greg Pupo has become a partner, investor relations.

“We are pleased to recognize this well-deserving group of individuals as Partners, which reflects their significant contributions to Revelstoke’s growth,” said Simon Bachleda, founder and managing partner at Revelstoke in a statement. “Revelstoke’s strategy is enabled by the effective collaboration across the investment, portfolio value creation, investor relations, and operations functions of our firm.”

Based in Denver, Revelstoke targets the healthcare and related health and wellness sectors.