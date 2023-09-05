Reynolda-backed Analytical Technologies Group acquires lab equipment repair services provider TA

TA was founded in 1995

Founded in 1997, Reynolda Equity Partners is focused on B2B services and products

Reynolda has raised over $700 million of capital across our committed equity funds

Analytical Technologies Group, a portfolio company of Reynolda Equity Partners, has acquired Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Technical Alternatives, a provider of laboratory equipment repairs, preventative maintenance, replacement parts, and calibrations. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Waterford, Connecticut, ATG is a provider of laboratory instrument services.

TA was founded in 1995.

On the deal, David Westfall, founder of Technical Alternatives said in a statement, “The ATG team shares our core values and has built a great reputation of timely service and technical aptitude. The organization is a natural fit for our team and customers, and we look forward to further serving our clients and the next stage of growth as part of the ATG team.”

Founded in 1997, Reynolda Equity Partners is focused on B2B services and products. The firm has raised over $700 million of capital across our committed equity funds