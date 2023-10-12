Reynolda Equity Partners takes majority stake in clinical trial site services firm Conquest Research

Conquest was advised by Edgemont Partners and Ice Miller while Reynolda was advised by Moore & Van Allen and Raymond James

Reynolda Equity Partners has acquired a majority interest in Winter Park, Florida-based Conquest Research, a clinical trial site services provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Conquest was founded in 2018 by CEO Mark Daley.

“We are incredibly excited about partnering with the Conquest leadership team to continue their exceptional growth trajectory,” said Scott Snow, a managing partner at Reynolda in a statement. “We could not be more enthusiastic about the opportunity ahead for the Company, and we are looking forward to working closely with the Conquest team to continue to execute on their enrollment success, expansion strategy and overall track record of growth.”

Conquest was advised by Edgemont Partners and Ice Miller while Reynolda was advised by Moore & Van Allen and Raymond James. Financing support for the transaction was provided by RGA Reinsurance Company.

Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Reynolda was founded in 1997.