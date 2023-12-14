RF Investment Partners-backed Ally Waste Services snaps up Waste Consolidators

Ally Waste is a valet trash and recycling provider for multi-family housing communities, student housing, and senior living facilities.

Ally Waste Services, which is backed by RF Investment Partners, has acquired Phoenix-based Waste Consolidators, a provider of bulk waste collection services for residential and commercial complexes. No financial terms were disclosed.

Ally Waste is a valet trash and recycling provider for multi-family housing communities, student housing, and senior living facilities.

Waste Consolidators was founded in 1999.

“The team at RF is thrilled to see such complementary partnerships come to fruition,” said RF co-founder and Managing Partner Peter Fidler in a statement. “As waste hauling costs continue to climb, we stand ready to support Ally Waste in its commitment to providing world-class waste management services to customers across the U.S.”

RF Investment Partners backs lower-middle-market companies.