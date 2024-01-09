RF Investment Partners backs payment solutions provider Allied

Allied was founded in 2010

The investment will also allow Allied to continue its focus on developing its infrastructure

RF Investment Partners backs lower-middle-market companies

RF Investment Partners has made an investment in Allied Payment Network, a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based provider of payment solutions for banks and credit unions. No financial terms were disclosed.

RF partnered with Plymouth Growth as a co-investor on the additional capital infusion.

The investment will also allow Allied to continue its focus on developing the next generation of its infrastructure, positioning the company for increased growth.

“We’re proud to continue to support the Allied platform as it embarks on a paramount year,” said RF Director Jacob Gordon in a statement. “As the company starts to see the scoreboard light up in terms of growth and efficiency in the market, RF is excited to step in and bolster the team to new heights and opportunities for expansion. This is truly an investment in the growth of the business and a sign of continued success for Allied.”

