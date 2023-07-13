RF Investment Partners taps Abert as managing director and Friedman as VP

The firm has also named Max Rothstein and Luke Chandra as associates.

RF Investment Partners has hired Collin Abert as managing director and Zach Friedman as vice president. The firm has also named Max Rothstein and Luke Chandra as associates.

Prior to RF, Abert was a principal at Lake Capital.

Friedman joins RF from TriplePoint Capital where he was a vice president.

Rothstein comes to RF from Balmoral Advisors, where he worked as an associate.

Prior to joining RF, Chandra completed a summer analyst internship with Lincoln International before joining as a full-time investment banking analyst.

“We are thrilled to welcome such an incredible roster to the firm that aligns with our new brand identity and secures our commitment to helping founders take their business to the next level,” said RF co-founder and Managing Partner Peter Fidler in a statement. “Our core values are interwoven into every business decision we make, from who we hire to how we partner with our portfolio companies. RF is proud to expand our team and launch a new brand that reflects not only who we are today but symbolizes an exciting future of growth and success for our partners and portfolio companies.”

RF Investment Partners targets lower-middle-market companies.