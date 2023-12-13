RFE and Knox invest in nonprofit compliance services provider BryteBridge

BryteBridge President Brian Davis will continue to lead the company alongside new additions, CEO Mike Bryant and CFO Larry Marshall.

RFE Investment Partners and Knox Capital have recapitalized BryteBridge, a Winter Park, Florida-based provider of outsourced compliance, legal, and filing services to nonprofit organizations. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Brian and the BryteBridge team have built an exceptional business with a unique value proposition in the industry. We are excited to partner with them as they continue to grow and are thrilled to have Mike Bryant and Larry Marshall as part of the executive team,” said Wilson Ren, vice president with RFE in a statement.

BryteBridge was founded in 2004.

RFE invests in the lower middle market.

Knox Capital targets the legal, financial, and broader tech-enabled business services space.