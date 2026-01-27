RFE-backed LaunchPad acquires RJ Home Inspections and Sherwood Inspection Services

- Sherwood is headquartered in South Windsor, Connecticut and RJ is headquartered in Methuen, Massachusetts
- As part of the RJ transaction, owner Adam Wright has joined LaunchPad’s leadership team as regional leader for the newly established Northeast division
- RJ Home Inspections was founded in 1987 and Sherwood was founded more than 40 years ago
LaunchPad Home Group, which is backed by RFE Investment Partners, has acquired two New England-based inspection companies, RJ Home Inspections and Sherwood Inspection Services.