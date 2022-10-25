RFE-backed Veransa buys MW Horticulture

The deal includes MW’s green and wood waste collections, recycling, and organics production facility in Fort Myers, Florida with an option to acquire MW Horticulture’s LaBelle, Florida facility

The acquisition closed on October 19, 2022

RFE Investment Partners invests in the lower middle market

Veransa, which is backed by RFE Investment Partners, has acquired Florida-based MW Horticulture, a recycler of yard waste. No financial terms were disclosed.

Tampa, Florida-based Veransa Group is an organic compost supplier.

The deal, which formally closed on October 19, 2022, includes MW’s green and wood waste collections, recycling, and organics production facility in Fort Myers, Florida with an option to acquire MW Horticulture’s LaBelle, Florida facility. The Fort Myers facility will be modernized under Veransa’s management and fall under a new South Florida division of the Veransa Group, led by the general manager of Veransa South Florida.

“We are excited to integrate MW into the Veransa Group,” Veransa CEO Marc Owensby, in a statement. “The acquisition advances Veransa’s strategic priority to expand its footprint and reinforces future growth. It allows us to expand further into the rapidly growing South Florida market, while supporting our commitment to producing superior quality organic products, such as our soil-regenerating organic compost, with a zero-waste approach to production, and an unwavering pledge to sustainability.”

RFE Investment Partners invests in the lower middle market.