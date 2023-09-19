RFE Investment Partners appoints Ahuja as principal

In his new role, Ahuja will focus on leading new platform and add-on acquisition investments and managing the firm’s portfolio company investments.

RFE Investment Partners has named Ron Ahuja as a principal on the investment team.

In his new role, Ahuja will focus on leading new platform and add-on acquisition investments and managing the firm’s portfolio company investments.

Prior to joining RFE, Ahuja served as a vice president with Heartwood Partners and with First Atlantic Capital. Ahuja began his career as a management consultant at Bain & Co.

“RFE is excited to have someone of Ron’s caliber join the group as we continue to build our execution expertise in the middle market,” said Paul Schilpp, managing director at RFE in a statement.

Based in Connecticut, RFE Investment Partners invests in the lower middle market.